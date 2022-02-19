Ole Miss overcomes adversity in Athens

Somehow, the Rebels came away with a double-digit win in Athens after battling injuries and the flu this week.

Ole Miss was shorthanded against Georgia on Saturday afternoon, including big-time players Jarkel Joiner and Matthew Murrell ruled unable to compete. Luis Rodriguez and Nysier Brooks were also battling through symptoms but were able to play.

Kermit Davis noted that he was only able to play seven or eight players against Georgia, but those players were able to get it done.

“Austin Crowley really ran our team and was great from the point guard spot, that was the best Jaemyn Brakefield has played this year because he confidently made shots, and it was just great for Tye Fagan to come home and have 20 and five tonight,” said Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis. “I’m really proud of our team. It’s a much-needed road win for us. Hopefully, we can get back and get the troops rallied up so everybody’s ready for Auburn.”

Most notably was Tye Fagan, a former Georgia Bulldog. Fagan had 20 points and five assists on the day against his former team. The transfer was electric throughout the entire game, adding four steals and two rebounds to the outing.

Austin Crowley and Jaemyn Brakefield both had career days in scoring. Brakefield had 19, while Crowley brought in 18 points. They were not alone as five Rebels had five or more assists in the game.

Ole Miss will stay on the road when they look to take on No. 2 Auburn on Wednesday at Auburn Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:30 P.M. on the SEC Network