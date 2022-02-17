Here’s the 2022 Ole Miss baseball walkout song list

Ladies and Gentleman, Ole Miss baseball is officially back. Yes, the grass is green, and the lines are perfectly drawn at Swayze Field.

But more than that, the soundwaves that will reverberate against the students, coolers, and BBQ grills in the outfield when each Rebel strides to the plate have finally been finalized.

The Rebels officially announced the walkup songs for this season ahead of the season opener against Charleston Southern this weekend.

Time to plug in the aux.



While there are so many wonderful parts of baseball season, none better than the introduction of a batter. Throughout the season, the most faithful of fans memorize the batting order by a players walk up songs.

The best part of walkout songs is the complete unknown and lack of related genres. This year, there is a mix of classics, TikTok songs, bangers, and chart-topping hits.

With no further adieu, here are the top-15 best walkout songs in 2022:

Hayden Leatherwood: Mississippi by Afroman

Matt Parenteau: Swag Surfin’ by FLY

Ben van Cleave: You Make My Dreams by Daryl Hall & John Oates

Justin Bench: Desperado by Rihanna

Brayden Jones: Empire State of Mind by rburg

Jack Dougherty: Public Service Announcement by Jay-Z

Brandon Johnson: Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes

Mitch Murrell: Mississippi Queen by Mountain

Tim Elko: Fortunate Son by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Tim Simay: Really Really by Kevin Gates

Max Cioffi: Hungry Like the Wolves by Duran Duran

Dylan DeLucia: ‘Till I Collapse by Eminem

Riley Maddox: Here Come the Hot Stepper by Ini Kamoze

Wes Burton: Smells like Teen Spirit by Nirvana

Logan Savell: Run this Town by Rihanna, Jay-Z, and Kanye West

Red Cup’s Staff Walkout Songs Power Rankings

One Man to Beat: When you’re Hot, you’re Hot by Jerry Reed

Gray Hardison: Going Down by Freddie King

Ruby Draayer: Gasolina by Daddy Yankee

JUCO: Use Me by Bill Withers

Whiskey Wednesday: Lebanese Blonde by Thievery Corporation

Bob: When the Levee Breaks by Led Zeppelin

Two Yards: Mr. Mudd and Mr. Gold by Townes van Zandt

So what’s your favorite out of the Ole Miss line-up? What would your walk up song be? And most importantly, why don’t we have these at work when we get off the elevator to our preassigned cubicles to raise the morale?