Ole Miss baseball lands two players on the 2022 Golden Spikes Award Watch List

USA Baseball announced 55 college baseball players to its Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list, and two of them are Ole Miss Rebels — Hayden Dunhurst and Jacob Gonzalez.

The Rebels are one of eight programs with multiple players on the watch list, and also eight teams make it to the College World Series, which is definitely a coincidence Ole Miss fans shouldn’t read into or anything.

Last season, Dunhurst batted .280 with seven home runs and 43 RBI, but his defensive abilities earned him a ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove as he only posted three errors for the year and threw out what seemed to be anyone who tried to steal second base (dude has a cannon).

Gonzo, meanwhile, is looking to build on a freshman season where he started in every game, batted .355, notched 55 RBI, and led all freshman nationwide in runs scored and hits. He has been tabbed as a pre-season All-American by just about every publication you can find.

The two lauded baseball players will be coming back with several other Rebels who advanced to the Super Regional round of the NCAA playoffs last season and were one win shy of the College World Series.

The Rebels hit the field for its first series on Friday against Charleston Southern in a three game tilt fans can watch on SEC Network+.