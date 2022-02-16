Ole Miss basketball loses in overtime to South Carolina, 77-74

It’s getting pathetic at this point, honestly. Somehow, just when you think things can’t get any worse, Ole Miss chokes away a lead at home in heartbreaking fashion.

It was a back and forth battle for the majority of the game, with Ole Miss holding up to an eight point lead towards the end, before South Carolina hit a massive three pointer at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime.

Ole Miss led for a good portion of overtime, until South Carolina tied it up with only 30 seconds left in the first overtime. Joiner held onto the ball until there were only two seconds left, forcing him to shoot way outside the arc to avoid a shot clock violation. He air balled it, and the Gamecocks got the ball back with only two seconds left. All signs pointed to a second overtime, until South Carolina hit a game winning half-court shot. It was absurd.

UNREAL HALF-COURT BUZZER BEATER FROM JAMES REESE TO WIN THE GAME @GamecockMBB



Veteran Nysier Brooks was in disbelief at the buzzer beater, as were most of the fans in the Pavilion on Tuesday.

“I don’t think I’ve ever lost a game like that,” Brooks said. “That’s my first. When I saw the ball going over the top of me, it was straight down the line. I knew if it didn’t go straight in, it was going off the glass. It’s one of those ones where the team fought hard, we played, we ran some good offense, there were mistakes from both sides, but they just made the good play.”

In brighter news, Jarkel Joiner, Matthew Murrell and Nysier Brooks each had 18 point games. Despite coming off a lower back injury, Joiner continues to be sensational and an incredible asset to the team. He came into today’s game with a non-covid related illness, but still managed to play most of the game, and tied the team scoring.

The Rebels will travel to Athens, Georgia on Saturday to try and decide who really is the worst team in the SEC. Tip off is set for noon CT on the SEC Network