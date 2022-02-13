NFL Rebs: Super Bowl Edition

Happy Super Bowl Sunday!

It’s officially that time to enjoy some good football and great food. For this year's Super Bowl, there is a little bit more to cheer for than in previous years. Former Ole Miss Rebel Mike Hilton will be playing today for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hilton has had an incredible season, capped off with his first-ever trip to the Super Bowl. He had 66 tackles on the year with one forced fumble, and five passes defended. His most notable moment from the year came when he picked off Ben Roethlisberger for a pick-six. Scoring a pick-six is always impressive, but doing it against your former team makes it that much sweeter.

His role today will not be easy. It will be looking like he will be lining up to cover the Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp, one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. If the Bengals want to be the ones to lift the Lombardi Trophy, Hilton will have to slow Kupp down.

If you don’t have a team today, the clear choice is to bet on the Bengals. Mike Hilton and the Bengals have a fairytale story and will somehow find a way to pull this one out.

WHO DEY AND HOTTY TODDY!