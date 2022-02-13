Ole Miss basketball continues to struggle on road, losing to Missouri

Ole Miss basketball went on the road to face the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night, losing 74-68.

Ole Miss was fighting to come back from a 20-point deficit in the second half. The Rebels managed to get the game back within four but weren’t able to overcome the Tigers’ offensive dominance. Mizzou was sitting at a worse spot in the SEC before having five players with double-digit performances against the Rebs.

“I really think our team had a chance to win” head coach Kermit Davis said. “We had some looks too down the stretch to get it to a one-possession game but failed to do it. But the team fought it and hung in there until the end.”

Missouri went on a 21-2 run in the first half and through the second, which put the Rebels in a deep hole. The Tigers seemed effortless from three-point range, shooting 62.5 percent from beyond the arc. They also managed to shoot 52.9 percent from the floor.

Ole Miss’ only struggle offensively came from their turnovers. The Tigers were able to score 20 points off of Ole Miss’ 12 turnovers throughout the night. The Rebels seemed to have found their rhythm in the first half, shooting 51.9 percent.

Matthew Murrell carried the team with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Jarkel Joiner has been especially dominant since coming off of a lower back injury that sidelined him for over a month. Against the Tigers, Joiner had 13 points.

Luis Rodriguez was the third Rebel to finish in double-digits, including 10 rebounds on the night to earn himself his fourth ever double-double.

At the end of the game, Ole Miss had multiple opportunities to win the game but wasn’t able to close out before the final buzzer, putting them on a three-game losing streak

Ole Miss will try and turn things around when they host South Carolina at the SJB Pavillion on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 6pm CT on ESPNU.