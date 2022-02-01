Ole Miss will be double digit underdogs tonight when it takes the court against No. 25 LSU in Baton Rouge.

But the Tigers are far from a flawless squad as LSU (16-5, 4-4 SEC) have lost four of its last five games including a home loss against Arkansas. Needless to say, Ole Miss (11-10, 2-6 SEC) will need all the help it can get to notch its first true road win of the season.

The last time we saw the Rebels it was in an 11-point win over Kansas State with freshman point guard Daeshun Ruffin dropping 17 points in the game. Ruffin is now averaging more than 12 points per game, and sophomore Matthew Murrell has picked up the pace in the absence of senior guard Jarkel Joiner.

For me, the good news is Murrell and Ruffin could both be transcendent players in future seasons in Oxford if they stay for a couple more seasons. The bad news is this season has been subpar, and fans are growing tired or are plain fed up with Coach Kermit Davis.

Now, a win at LSU doesn’t make all the bad of the season go away, but it would definitely get my attention again for another week while I wait on baseball. If you’re anything like me, you’ll have this game on in the background, and if it’s close after the half, it’s time to crack another cold one and see what magic the Rebs can conjure up.

Odds

Line: LSU -12.5

Over/Under: 127.5

How to watch

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, La.

When: 8pm CDT

TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: WatchESPN