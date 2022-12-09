Nick Broeker earns All-American nod from Walter Camp

Ole Miss fans may remember the first time seeing Nick Broeker on the field, and if so, it was likely him tumbling through a defender trying to drive him through the back of an endzone.

The senior offensive lineman started all 12 games for the Rebels this season and this week was named to the Walter Camp All-American team. His punishing blocking style and ability to finish was clearly recognized as he earned the honor alongside 26 other players.

Broeker was slotted on the second team in the All-American team list. The Illinois native has earned freshman All-American, All-SEC, Outland Trophy Watch List and Senior Bowl honors in his four year career at Ole Miss.

This is the third consecutive season with an Ole Miss player earning All-American honors following Elijah Moore and Sam Williams.

Here is the entire Walter Camp All-American team.

OFFENSE – FIRST TEAM

QB: Caleb Williams, USC

RB: Blake Corum, Michigan; Bijan Robinson, Texas

WR: Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

TE: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

OL: Paris Johnson, Ohio State; Peter Skoronski, Northwestern; Steve Avila, TCU; O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

PK: Christopher Dunn, North Carolina State

DEFENSE – FIRST TEAM

DL: Tuli Tuipulotu, USC; Calijah Kancey, Pitt; Jalen Carter, Georgia; Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Jack Campbell, Iowa; Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

DB: Chistopher Smith, Georiga; Clark Phillips III, Utah; Devon Witherspoon, Illinois; Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

P: Bryce Baringer, Michigan State

KR: Jaylin Lucas, Indiana

OFFENSE – SECOND TEAM

QB: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

RB: Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota; Chase Brown, Illinois; Dwayne McBride, UAB

WR: Nathaniel Dell, Houston; Rashee Rice, SMU

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL: Joe Alt, Notre Dame; Andrew Vorhees, USC; Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State; Isaac Cochran, Air Force; Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

PK: Jake Moody, Michigan

DEFENSE – SECOND TEAM

DL: Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan; Felix Anudike-Uzoma, Kansas State; Durrell Johnson, Liberty; Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

LB: Nick Herbig, Wisconsin; Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State; Drew Sanders, Arkansas

DB: Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State; Joey Porter Jr., Penn State; Kalen King, Penn State; Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

P: Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

KR: Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State