Star Cornerback Deantre Prince Set To Return For 2023

Ole Miss cornerback Deantre Prince reportedly plans to return for the 2023 season. The senior defensive back from Charleston, MS was the Rebels’ top cornerback in 2022, locking down one side while Davison Igbinosun and Miles Battle split starting duties on the opposite side of the field. Prince is credited with 36 tackles, 10 passes defended, and one interception on the year.

Our take: One could easily argue that Prince was the best defensive back on the Ole Miss roster this year. While portal season is in full swing, and programs across the country fight for each others’ castoffs and malcontents, it can’t be overstated how important it is to secure the quality starters already on your roster. In terms of the potential impact on next season, securing Deantre Prince (hopefully with a fat NIL deal) could very well be more critical than any single portal acquisition would be.

Hopefully, Prince’s return could signal some positive momentum for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss in its efforts to keep key members of the 2022 squad from transferring or leaving for the NFL draft.