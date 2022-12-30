Coach Yo and the Lady Rebels blow out Auburn to start SEC play

Ole Miss women’s basketball posted its biggest margin of victory in SEC play since 2007 when it obliterated Auburn on Thursday, 79-47.

Ten of the 11 players in Ole Miss uniforms scored, which seems like a good metric of success, but the three headed monster of Angel Baker (18), Snudda Collins (15) and Madison Scott (13) combined for 46 points.

The Rebels (12-2, 1-0 SEC) held a +16 rebounding margin as it got the lead early and never relinquished it. Ole Miss outscored Auburn (10-3, 0-1 SEC) in all four quarters including a 26-13 third quarter that stretched the lead to 29 points seemingly ending any chance of a fourth quarter comeback.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has pleaded on social media for better crowds to pack the SJB Pavilion for home games to give more of a homecourt advantage. It seemed like there was a little bit more of a crowd for this game, but far from a packed and rowdy arena.

Let’s call it what it is - I know many fans aren’t into women’s basketball for one reason or another. But this basketball team has a good chance of making the NCAA Tournament as it sits No. 37 in the latest NET rankings. If you’re nearby, the tickets are like $10 to watch a pretty damn good team in an Ole Miss uniform. There’s three home games in January, pick one and go watch the Rebels actually win a game at home - Vanderbilt on Jan. 5, Alabama on Jan. 15 and MSU on Jan. 26. These women have sure done enough to warrant more support in Oxford.

Next up for the Lady Rebs is a trip to Starkville to face the always talented MSU Bulldogs on Jan. 1. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.