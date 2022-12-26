Ole Miss Scores Commitment From La. Tech Wide Receiver Tre Harris.

On December 23 (yeah, I’m behind on cranking out #content, sorry y’all), Ole Miss landed a commitment from Louisiana Tech wide receiver Tre Harris, filling one of the most pressing needs for the Rebel offense in 2023. The prolific wideout chose Ole Miss over offers from Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Penn State, Mississippi State, West Virginia, and others.

Harris will arrive in Oxford with two years remaining, after a highlight-filled freshman and sophomore year for La Tech. Harris had a single catch for 20 yards in 2020, presumably taking a redshirt on the season. But in 2021, Harris emerged with 40 receptions for 572 yards and 4 touchdowns, following that with an incredible 2022 campaign, hauling in 65 balls for 935 yards and 10 scores. Harris accounted for 29% of Tech’s receiving yardage in 2022.

Ole Miss desperately needed to find wide receiver help in the transfer portal; the Rebels’ lack of reliable depth at the position was apparent in 2022; Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo led the team with 834 and 808 receiving yards, but both are graduating. Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade are the top returning receivers, with 404 and 236 yards in 2022. Harris is listed at 6’3 and 204 pounds, and should provide Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with a big target on the outside.

Highlights of Harris aren’t super easy to come by, largely because, well, Louisiana Tech is bad. But, here are two insanely impressive back-to-back catches in the Bulldogs’ 40-24 win over Middle Tennessee this year, a game that Harris dominated, with 7 receptions for 157 yards and two scores:

Louisiana Tech leading receiver Tre Harris is in the transfer portal



Just a reminder that he did THIS pic.twitter.com/3Hl2Hos4VB — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) December 6, 2022

Harris made another impressive one-handed grab against Rice this year:

Louisiana Tech just got an insane one-hand catch on a two-point conversion from Tre Harris to tie their game with Rice with under a minute left pic.twitter.com/daVNNvqyVE — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) October 22, 2022

Harris was the fifth commitment from the transfer portal for Ole Miss this offseason; he follows UCF linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, NC State defensive tackle Joshua Harris, Texas A&M kickoff specialist Caden Davis, and Miami (OH) cornerback John Saunders. Texas A&M wide receiver Chris Marshall committed to Ole Miss on Christmas Day, two days after Harris.