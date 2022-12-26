Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Former Texas A&M Wide Receiver Chris Marshall.

On Christmas Day, former Texas A&M wide receiver Chris Marshall committed to Ole Miss, becoming the sixth transfer portal commitment for the Rebels this offseason. Marshall was a true freshman at A&M this season, arriving in College Station this fall as the #24 ranked player in the 2022 class, a five-star according to On3’s consensus rankings. The talented wideout is listed at 6’3 and 205 pounds, and caught 11 passes this season for 108 yards, making catches in three games. Marshall was suspended from the Aggies program in late October for a violation of team rules, something involving curfew and/or weed; if that’s accurate… who cares? Certainly not me.

Anyways, Marshall committed on Twitter, with a video from one of those uniform photoshoot things players do on official visits.

Marshall will be expected to emerge as a day-one starter at Ole Miss, replacing the production of Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath. And while those two will both get NFL looks, Marshall has a much higher ceiling than either. He has great length and athleticism, which he displayed this January in the Under Armour All-American Game. Marshall currently ranks as the #17 player in the transfer portal, and the #6 wide receiver. Former Louisiana Tech wideout Tre Harris, the #9 receiver in the portal, committed to Ole Miss on December 23. Another big-bodied target at 6’3, Harris is likely to occupy another starting spot out wide.

Ole Miss landing Harris and Marshall goes a long way towards addressing the Rebels’ needs for next season, as well as quieting concerns (including from yours truly) that Kiffin was off to a perilously slow start in recruiting the portal this offseason.