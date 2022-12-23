 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Changing the Culture of Ole Miss Athletics

Filed under:

Podcast Rebellion: Alright, Portal King. Now’s the time to earn your money.

Because signing day wasn’t great.

By Juco All-American
/ new
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Juco and Whiskey Wednesday talk through:

1. Festive punches

2. Signing day

3. What’s left in the portal (hint: it’s not great)

