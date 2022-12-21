Early Signing Day Tracker: Every signee for Ole Miss

There will be flips and surprises in store for Early Signing Day 2022, but whether Ole Miss and coach Lane Kiffin will make a splash with a new name is unknown as of yet.

We’ll have updates with signees who have officially signed with the Rebels below to join the roster next season or in the spring. National Letters of Intent started rolling in before the sun was up in Oxford, and if previous classes were any indication, most of the drama will play out by lunchtime or early afternoon.

Ole Miss is coming off 10 and 8-win seasons in the last two years, and the momentum for Kiffin and program should produce a top 25 class. But, it’s signing day, and anyone who has been following recruiting for very long should know there will be news made today by someone who has a change of heart at the last moment.

The players who have signed NLI to play at Ole Miss:

Brycen Sanders, 6’6” 295 lbs. - OL from Baylor Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Skielar Mann, 6’2” 205 lbs. - LB from Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.)

Jayvontay Connor 6’4” 220 lbs. - TE from East Forsyth (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Kedrick Reescano 6’0” 210 lbs. - RB from New Caney (New Caney, Tex.)

Jamarious Brown 6’2” 270 lbs. - DL from Moss Point (Moss Point, Miss.)

Ethan Fields 6’3” 320 lbs. - OL from Dutchdown (Geismar, La.)

Braxton Myers 6’1” 190 lbs. - CB from Coppell (Coppell, Tex.)

Daniel Demery 6’0” 195 lbs. - S from Parish Episcopal (Flower Mound, Tex.)

Ayden Williams 6’3” 190 lbs. - WR from Ridgeland (Ridgeland, Miss.)

Suntarine Perkins 6’3” 205 lbs. - LB from Raleigh (Raleigh, Miss.)

Ahmad “AJ” Brown 6’1” 195 lbs. - S from Crisp County (Cordele, Ga.)

Here is the list of expected signees whose NLI’s are not yet in:

Neeo Avery - flipped commitment to Maryland