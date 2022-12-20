It’s Christmas Vacation day at the SJB Pavilion, also there’s a basketball game

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a real American treasure even more than 30 years after its initial release.

Mrs. OMTB and I watched the movie last night and even after dozens and dozens of viewings it really just doesn’t get old. It’s tradition to watch it, and it’s a ridiculous movie mostly because no one in his right mind would invite both sets of in-laws to stay in one house with them for a week. Clark Griswold, please get help.

Ole Miss basketball started the annual tradition of a Christmas Vacation themed game several years ago, and Coach Kermit Davis has continued it into this season. The Rebels (8-3) will play North Alabama at 2 p.m. at the SJB Pavilion, but in all honesty, this season is already underwhelming for most fans if we’re being honest.

Today should be a blowout win, and hopefully it will be as it is the last chance before SEC play opens to get ready for the slog of conference play. In my opinion, this team has not really put together its best effort with its best team on the court yet, and maybe that will happen down the stretch. And it seems like if it doesn’t, there would be many in the fanbase ready to move on from Davis despite his ability to recruit. The team has piled up three losses this season to Memphis, Oklahoma and Central Florida, and on social media there are fans already calling for this to be Davis’ last season. If things don’t get drastically better, it very well could be.

Maybe the “sh*tters full” come March Madness again for the Rebels. Right now, it seems like there is a lot of work left to be done.

So yeah, not a lot of analysis for this one. North Alabama is a team put on the schedule for the Rebels to smash and get some confidence before it plays Tennessee next week.

Put your most loved Christmas Vacation line in the comments.

How to watch

Where: Sandy and John Black Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

When: 2:00 pm CT

TV: SEC Network+

Online streaming: WatchESPN