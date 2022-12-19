Four star Marcel Reed decommits from Ole Miss two days shy of Signing Day

Longtime Ole Miss quarterback commit Marcel Reed announced he will flip to Texas A&M just two days from Signing Day on Wednesday.

The four star QB prospect out of Nashville’s Montgomery Bell Academy is the No. 18 signal caller in the high school prospect pool per 247Sports ranking. His announcement came via Twitter after a reported official visit to College Station over the weekend.

Reed had announced a verbal commitment to Ole Miss in the spring, but now he will play for Jimbo Fisher. The reason why? It seems Lane Kiffin RT’d the very likely reason soon after the announcement went public.

Ultimately, this is college football in the age of Name, Image and Likeness. There are going to be players who flip at the last minute because of a better deal being presented to them. If it’s an arms race financially, TAMU stands to continue to be very competitive for recruits.

The Rebels coaching staff certainly can’t go into panic mode at this point. There is returning QB Jaxson Dart still on the roster, so Reed definitely stood as a possible heir apparent after next season. Whether the staff has a plan B or C player to take Reed’s place will probably come to fruition very quickly, but if it doesn’t, it will highlight how truly surprising this decommitment is - and for it to come during the dead period, an especially interesting twist from the high school prospect.