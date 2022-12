Predicting every college football bowl game 2022-2023

You’re on one side or the other of this annual debate - there’s either too many bowls or not enough.

Put me solidly on the not enough side. Yes, it should be a reward for deserving teams, but also I would absolutely still watch and gamble on more bowl games if it included 5-7 teams. Moreover, the “only including one FCS win” clause should just be eliminated or teams could count two FCS wins toward its bowl total.

Be honest with yourself - if Texas A&M and Vanderbilt were playing each other right now, wouldn’t you at least be somewhat interested in which 5-7 SEC team got its sixth win of the season? No? Just me? OK, I’m fine with that.

My infatuation with bowl games started early on as my family would pick every game, and we’d follow them through the holiday season every year. Maybe its the tradition, maybe its just that there’s not much else on TV, or maybe its the lowkey gambling on teams we only know a little bit about - that’s definitely what it is.

OK, enough nostalgia thinking about the Poulan Weed Eater Bowl and the anticipation of five gallons of mayo being dunked on a coach’s head in the Duke’s Bowl coming up soon. Here’s the picks for every bowl game of the season (predictions are in italics, final scores are bold and italics).

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN

Pick: UAB (UAB won 24-20)

Cure Bowl

No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA

3 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Troy

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl

Cincinnati vs. Louisville

11 a.m., ESPN

Pick: Cincinnati

Celebration Bowl

Jackson State vs. N.C. Central

12 p.m., ABC

Pick: Jackson State

Las Vegas Bowl

No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida

2:30 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Oregon State

LA Bowl

Washington State vs. Fresno State

3:30 p.m., ABC

Pick: Washington State

LendingTree Bowl

Rice vs. Southern Mississippi

5:45 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Southern Miss

New Mexico Bowl

SMU vs. BYU

7:30 p.m., ABC

Pick: BYU

Frisco Bowl

Boise State vs. North Texas

9:15 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Boise State

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Marshall vs. UConn

2:30 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Marshall

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Pick: San Jose State

Boca Raton Bowl

Liberty vs. Toledo

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Toledo

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl

South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky

9 p.m., ESPN

Pick: South Alabama

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl

Baylor vs. Air Force

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Air Force

Friday, Dec. 23

Independence Bowl

Houston vs. Louisiana

3 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Houston

Gasparilla Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Missouri

6:30 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Wake Forest

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawai’i Bowl

Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State

8 p.m., ESPN

Pick: San Diego State

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State

2:30 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Bowling Green

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl

Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern

12 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Georgia Southern

First Responder Bowl

Memphis vs. Utah State

3:15 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Memphis

Birmingham Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina

6:45 p.m., ESPN

Pick: East Carolina

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin

10:15 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Oklahoma State

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Duke vs. UCF

2 p.m., ESPN

Pick: UCF

Liberty Bowl

Arkansas vs. Kansas

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Arkansas

Holiday Bowl

No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina

8 p.m., FOX

Pick: Oregon

Texas Bowl

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

9 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Ole Miss

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl

Minnesota vs. Syracuse

2 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Minnesota

Cheez-It Bowl

No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Florida State

Alamo Bowl

No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas

9 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Washington

Friday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland

12 p.m., ESPN

Pick: NC State

Sun Bowl

No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt

2 p.m., CBS

Pick: UCLA

Gator Bowl

No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Notre Dame

Arizona Bowl

Ohio vs. Wyoming

4:30 p.m., Barstool

Pick: Wyoming

Orange Bowl

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson

8 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Clemson

Saturday, Dec. 31

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

4 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Michigan

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

8 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Georgia

Music City Bowl

Iowa vs. Kentucky

12 p.m., ABC

Pick: Iowa

Sugar Bowl

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State

12 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Alabama

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl

No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois

12 p.m., ESPN2

Pick: Mississippi State

Citrus Bowl

No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue

1 p.m., ABC

Pick: LSU

Cotton Bowl Classic

No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane

1 p.m., ESPN

Pick: USC

Rose Bowl Game

No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State

5 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Utah

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Georgia