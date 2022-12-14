Lady Rebels topple Jacksonville on Kids Day at SJB Pavilion

The powder blue uniforms and a packed SJB Pavilion made for a true home court advantage for the Ole Miss Lady Rebels who picked up a 66-52 win over Jacksonville.

Ole Miss (9-2) hosted its annual Kids Day where local schools pack the Pavilion in a day game during the non-conference slate. Being broadcast on SEC Network+, the decibel levels at times from the shrieking were pretty high, but any teacher in attendance was probably unphased. The Kids Day is also a slam dunk in terms of winning percentage as Ole Miss is now 19-0 on the promoted game.

The Lady Rebels stretched its lead to 20 points halfway through the third quarter as Madison Scott dominated in the paint, logging her fourth double-double of the season. Jacksonville cut the lead to 16 at the end of the third, 52-36 though the game was not really in question.

Ole Miss was without Myah Taylor today who leads the team in assists, but it had enough to get its 13th straight non-conference home win. Jacksonville (5-4) was the previous school where Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin resided for five seasons before joining Ole Miss. She compiled a 94-63 record with three postseason appearances during her tenure.

Next up is McNeese St. on Saturday at the Pavilion at 12 p.m. CT as the Lady Rebs look to extend that streak.