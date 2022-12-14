The State Of The Ole Miss Football Roster: December 2022.

In the third offseason under the NCAA’s new transfer portal rules, over 1,000 players have entered their names into the portal so far, likely with hundreds more to come. Ole Miss, arguably the biggest beneficiary of 2021’s portal season, is now among the programs with the most players entering the portal. While currently no starters have entered (and really, only a couple of contributors), the Rebels definitely have some depth to replace, and some opportunities to upgrade and find new starters at positions of need. Combine the mad shuffling of portal season with an incoming high school class, juniors weighing entry into the NFL draft, and many seniors with an optional extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-shortened 2020 season, and the roster is currently a nebulous mess.

Luckily for you, the reader, I compulsively keep track of Ole Miss roster developments. With this post, my goal is to provide a (mostly) complete view of how the 2023 Ole Miss squad is shaping up, personnel-wise.

First, let’s start with who’s leaving. So far, the Ole Miss players who have entered the portal are:

QB Luke Altmeyer

RB Kentrell Bullock

RB Isaiah Woullard

WR Dannis Jackson

WR Bralon Brown

OL Hamilton Hall

OL Jalen Cunningham

OL Erick Cade

OL Tobias Braun

OL/DL Luke Shouse

EDGE Brandon Mack

EDGE Demon Clowney

LB/S Jaron Willis

CB Miles Battle

CB Kyndrich Breedlove

S MJ Daniels

S Derek Bermudez

S Roman Rashada

In all, 18 players; 9 on offense, 9 on defense. Of those 18, only one (Miles Battle) logged any starts the last couple of years, and just two more (Willis, Daniels) appeared to be in line to contribute much in 2023. So while you could consider most of these portal entries “healthy” attrition, it’s still quite a feat to replace 18 scholarship players on top of the guys graduating and/or leaving for the NFL. That list of players is not totally settled, either. With a couple of players still weighing their NFL draft odds, and others deciding whether or not to use their extra COVID years, here is my current best guess of who will leave:

QB Kinkead Dent (redshirt Junior, but participated in Senior Day)

RB Zach Evans (possible draft entry)

WR Jonathan Mingo (extra COVID year, but agreed to play in Reese’s Senior Bowl)

WR Malik Heath

WR Qua Davis (extra COVID year; participated in Senior Day)

OL Nick Broeker (extra COVID year, but expected to enter NFL draft)

OL Mason Brooks

DL KD Hill (extra COVID year; participated in Senior Day)

DL Tavious Robinson

LB Troy Brown

S AJ Finley (extra COVID year; participated in Senior Day)

S Otis Reese

K Jonathan Cruz

So, 13 more scholarships available to fill. There are only a couple of question marks on this list, as noted in parentheses. Mingo, Hill, and Finley are almost certainly gone. Evans is the most consequential question mark in this group, but the general consensus has been that Evans was likely to be one-and-done. There have been rumors of a big NIL deal in the works for Evans, but until we hear something more solid, we’ll assume he’s on the way out.

There are a few more guys that COULD leave for the NFL draft or graduate, but that I currently expect to return. I’m definitely going to be wrong on some of these… sorry. Some of these guys participated in Ole Miss Senior Day, which can suggest a player’s intent to leave, but not definitively. This list includes:

WR Jaylon Robinson (extra COVID year; participated in Senior Day)

WR Jalen Knox (extra COVID year)

TE Jonathan Hess (extra COVID year; participated in Senior Day)

TE Casey Kelly (potential injury)

OL Jeremy James (possible draft entry)

DL JJ Pegues (possible draft entry)

DL Cedric Johnson (possible draft entry)

DL Jamond Gordon (junior, but participated in Senior Day)

LB Ashanti Cistrunk (extra COVID year)

S Dashaun Jerkins (extra COVID year; participated in Senior Day)

So, taking the current roster, then eliminating portal entries and seniors/other early departures, here are the scholarship players Ole Miss likely returns, sorted by position:

QB: (1)

Jaxson Dart

RB: (2)

Quinshon Judkins

Ulysses Bentley IV

WR: (8)

Jordan Watkins

Dayton Wade (Wade was a walk-on, but I expect him to receive a scholarship)

Jaylon Robinson

Jalen Knox

JJ Henry

Brandon Buckhaulter

Larry Simmons

Jeremiah Dillon

TE: (4)

Michael Trigg

Casey Kelly

Kyrin Heath

Jonathan Hess

OL: (11)

Jayden Williams

Eli Acker

Caleb Warren

Jeremy James

Micah Pettus

Cedrick Nicely

Cedric Melton

Cam East

Reece McIntyre

Falentha Carswell

Preston Cushman

DL: (12)

JJ Pegues

Cedrick Johnson

Jared Ivey

Zxavian Harris

Tywone Malone

Isaiah Iton

Jamond Gordon

Desanto Rollins

JJ Hawkins

Jak Brown

Demarcus Smith

Jaden Dicks

LB: (6)

Khari Coleman

Austin Keys

Ashanti Cistrunk

Trip White

Tyler Banks

Reginald Hughes

CB: (5)

Deantre Prince

Davison Igbinosun

Markevious Brown

Demarko Williams

Jarrell Stinson

S: (8)

Isheem Young

Tysheem Johnson

Ladarius Tennison

Deshaun Jerkins

Trey Washington

Taylor Groves

Nick Cull

Elijah Sabbatini

K: (1)

Caden Costa

P: (1)

Fraser Masin

That’s 59 returning scholarship players, though that number will definitely go back and forth as more players enter the portal, maybe a couple currently in the portal have second thoughts, and as juniors and seniors decide whether to stay or go. The Rebels currently have just 12 commitments for the 2023 class; I estimate they’ll add about 4 more for a total of 16. That leaves Ole Miss with only 10 scholarships left for portal players before it reaches the 85 scholarship limit. If this offseason is anything like the last, I expect Kiffin might be eyeing a larger portal class than that. The numbers will of course sort themselves out over the rest of the offseason and even after spring ball, when a new window opens for transfer portal recruiting.