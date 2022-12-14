Our NFL Rebels lived in the end zone in week 14

After a lengthy hiatus, our NFL Rebels report is back with all the action of former Ole Miss football players now in the League.
Week 14 brought touchdowns to several former Rebels through the air as the wide receiver corps from one of the most talented groups in Ole Miss history continues to prove its worth at the highest levels of football.
Here’s what happened in week 14:
- Dawson Knox: Knox caught four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown in the Bills win over the Jets, 20-12.
- Matt Corral: Placed on injured reserve for the season at the Carolina Panthers; Panthers QB Sam Darnold seems to be in control of the starting position for now.
- Myles Hartsfield: Hartsfield had one tackle for the Panthers in its week 14 win over Seattle.
- Marquis Haynes, Sr.: Haynes logged two tackles and a sack for the Panthers in its win over Seattle. He now has four sacks for the season.
- Jaylon Jones: The Chicago Bears rookie did not post any stats in week 14.
- Ben Brown: Currently on injured reserve with the Cincinnati Bengals
- Mike Hilton: Hilton had four tackles on Sunday in the 23-10 win for the Bengals.
- Sam Williams: Williams logged two tackles in the Dallas Cowboys 27-23 comeback win over the Houston Texans.
- DJ Jones: Jones did not post any stats for the Denver Broncos in week 14.
- Royce Newman: Returning for his second season, Royce Newman will continue to block for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers
- Snoop Conner: After playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in both of the last two weeks, Conner did not have any rushes or receptions in week 14.
- Evan Engram: Playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his sixth NFL season, Engram had his best game of the season so far with 11 receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns in a win against the Tennessee Titans.
- Laquon Treadwell: Treadwell is now with the Seattle Seahawks and has one reception on the season for one yard. He did not log any catches in week 14.
- Deane Leonard: Leonard had no tackles in week 14 for the Miami Dolphins.
- Brandon Bolden: Did not record any stats in week 14 for the Las Vegas Raiders
- Greg Little: Playing for the Miami Dolphins and has started six games this season.
- Elijah Moore: Moore seems to be boom or bust depending on the quarterback for the New York Jets, but week 14 was a boom with six catches for 60 yards.
- AJ Brown: Ho hum, four catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. No big deal, just topping 1,000 receiving yards for the season and tied for third in the league with 10 receiving touchdowns. MAYOR OF PHILLY 2023 FINISH THE CAMPAIGN
- Mark Robinson: Has not recorded a stat so far this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- DK Metcalf: Metcalf snatched five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Carolina.
- Chance Campbell: Chance Campbell is still on the injured reserve list after week five
- AJ Moore: Made the 53-man roster for the Tennessee Titans, and suffered an ankle injury. Will miss the rest of the season.
