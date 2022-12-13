Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss’ chancellor issue statements in wake of Mike Leach’s passing

The college football world is a sad place today with the news of the death of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.
Leach, 61, passed away due to complications from a heart related incident at his home beginning over the weekend. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin tweeted a message today saying “God is welcoming the pirate home now.”
Eerily, Kiffin has spoken repeatedly about his good relationship with Leach and how coaches in the SEC have to present a hatred for other teams or coaches, and now here we are with the final game Leach coached being against Kiffin and the Rebels.
Ole Miss chancellor Glenn F. Boyce issued a statement via Twitter regarding the news.
Statement from Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce on the passing of Mike Leach.
All the silliness of rivalries goes to the wayside in moments of real life like this. Coach Leach provided a bevy of quotes over many press conferences during his career and unlike many in his profession remained true to himself. He compiled a winning record in places where a lot of coaches would never dare to try and build programs because of the perceived disadvantages against power programs.
But he almost always seemed to find a way to build a winning team even when fans or the media counted him out.
It is truly a showing of how fragile life can be to know Leach was on the sidelines coaching his team only a few weeks ago, and now he is no longer with us. The Cup staff sends thoughts and prayers to the MSU community.
