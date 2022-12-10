Ole Miss obliterates Valparaiso to move to 7-2

Any longtime fan of the Ole Miss Rebels remembers the Bryce Drew game. It’s played ad nauseum to hype March Madness for decades.

Well, the Rebels got a little payback for athletic director Keith Carter who played in that game with a blowout win, 98-61, in a game where all 13 Ole Miss players scored.

Matthew Murrell dropped 17 points, and Daeshun Ruffin added 14 points in his second game played this season after coming off an ACL tear and a preseason injury. Ruffin looked solid and was moving well, but he was used somewhat sparingly in the game as coaches try to build him back up for SEC play.

This game got out of hand early, and honestly it was needed after some closer than necessary non-conference games previously this season. With a few more winnable non-conference games ahead before SEC play opens with a very good Tennessee team, it is likely fans will see a 10-2 non-conference record.

The Rebels improve to 7-2 and will face Central Florida on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the SJB Pavilion.