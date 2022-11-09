Ole Miss and Arkansas will be a night kickoff

One of the weirdest series in the SEC Western Division will kickoff after the sun goes down in Fayetteville.

Ole Miss and Arkansas will start at either 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. on either ESPN or the SEC Network.

This is a series that featured over 100 points last season, and of course there’s the fourth and 25 debacle that will forever be unforgettable for terrible reasons. I’m not especially excited to have a whole day for Arkansas fans to come out of the hills and valleys of that state, get liquored up on fake moonshine and Milwaukee’s Best, and then holler their lungs out at this Ole Miss team.

It will very much be a raucous and tough atmosphere despite the Hogs’ record to date. Honestly, if Liberty University can go in there and shut the place down, Ole Miss has to look at itself and decide it is good enough to go in and do just the same.