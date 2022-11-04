Here’s what to watch for during Ole Miss’ bye week

Ole Miss finally has a bye week after nine straight weeks of opponents on the road and in the Vaught.

So, um, what should Rebel fans do on Saturday? I’m sure there’s like a farmer’s market or pumpkin patch your spouse may want to take family photos in, so earn some good will there and then get to your couch by 11 a.m. for an afternoon and evening of SEC football. It’s dadgum November already and the season is nearly over!

Our watch guide here will break down every SEC team’s game into different categories of importance, so you can plan your day out. Here we go...

The two you can’t miss

Georgia vs. Tennessee, 2:30 PM CBS

This is a defacto SEC East championship game to decide who will likely represent the division in the SEC Championship in December. Both teams are undefeated, both are ranked No. 1 in one poll or another, and this is likely the biggest game Tennessee has played in since 1998. If the Big Orange win, their fans will be insufferably happy and obnoxious and who could blame them? If Georgia wins, it should solidify the Bulldogs chances of a playoff spot and potential national title defense.

Alabama vs. LSU, 6 PM ESPN

It goes without saying this game has major implications for the next three weeks of SEC play. It is a playoff elimination game with the loser very likely headed to a NY6 bowl or maybe the next step down. The last time the Crimson Tide lost two regular season games was 2019, which included a loss to the Tigers. LSU still has an outside shot I guess at the playoffs since it sits at No. 10, but I think it needs some help down the stretch.

The Bloody Mary buzzin’ games

Kentucky vs. Missouri, 11 AM SEC Network

Ok, you’re feeling good with some vegetable juice and some Tito’s coursing through the system, and now it’s time to be transported back to the 1980’s to watch these two archaic offenses score like maybe 45 combined points. They’re playing in Columbia, Mo., it will be in the 40’s at kickoff, and it will be like watching paint dry most likely. You’re going to need the booze to keep it interesting, or fire up the grill/smoker and get everyone fed.

Florida vs. Texas A&M, 11 AM ESPN

Both of these teams desperately need this win. The Aggies haven’t lost an 11 a.m. kickoff in like four years, and Florida is coming off a beating from rival Georgia. Whoever loses this one is likely not headed to the postseason, so there may be some decent fireworks at Kyle Field. I am most interested to see how Conner Wiegman looks against a team other than Ole Miss.

The Auburn coaching search games

Auburn vs. Mississippi State, 6:30 PM ESPN2

There will undoubtedly be a lot of talk about the Auburn head coaching search during this game that will likely go in State’s favor. It seems some if not all Bulldog fans are upset about the departure of AD John Cohen to Auburn this week, and if the Tigers come out motivated under interim coach Cadillac Williams, this game could get real entertaining real fast.

Liberty vs. Arkansas, 3 PM SEC Network

What does this game have to do with Auburn’s coaching search? Well, it’s no secret Hugh Freeze wants the job, and this could be seen as a proving ground that Rev. Hugh is ready to be back coaching and winning in the SEC. The Flames are 7-1, Freeze has a $40M contract, and a Sam Pittman-led Hogs team could disassemble them and keep Auburn’s boosters looking for its next hire.

Ugh, thank you next

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt, 6:30 PM SEC Network

I can’t think of any reason to watch this game. I guess just flip over to it if the LSU/Bama game gets out of hand and maybe the ‘Dores pull off a shocker in Nashville?