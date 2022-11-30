 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Changing the Culture of Ole Miss Athletics The original Air Kiffin shirt is available here

Filed under:

Podcast Rebellion: Who will Ole Miss be looking for in the transfer portal?

It’s about to get lit, fam.... (I’m a millennial.)

By Juco All-American and Whiskey Wednesday
/ new
NCAA Football: Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Juco and Whiskey Wednesday talk about:

1. Who’s leaving?

2. What positions should Ole Miss target in the portal?

3. Who are some early names to watch?

Loading comments...