Filed under: Podcast Rebellion: Who will Ole Miss be looking for in the transfer portal? It’s about to get lit, fam.... (I’m a millennial.) By Juco All-American and Whiskey Wednesday Nov 30, 2022, 8:00am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Podcast Rebellion: Who will Ole Miss be looking for in the transfer portal? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports Juco and Whiskey Wednesday talk about: 1. Who’s leaving? 2. What positions should Ole Miss target in the portal? 3. Who are some early names to watch? Loading comments...
Loading comments...