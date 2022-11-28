Ole Miss quarterback announces transfer portal intentions

Sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer announced Monday he will enter the transfer portal after a season mostly spent backing up starter Jaxson Dart.

Altmyer came to Ole Miss from Starkville, Miss. and spent a season behind Matt Corral in 2021. He most notably entered the Sugar Bowl after Corral’s ankle injury and respectably led the Rebels in what was likely an overwhelming situation.

I’m under the assumption he just has not made enough progress or built enough of a relationship with the current coaching staff to have any hope of winning the starting job next season. Altmyer was awarded with NIL deals this past season, and there were segments of the fanbase who wanted to see him get more of a look later in the year. He did start one game this season against Central Arkansas, going 6-13 passing with two touchdowns, an interception, and a rushing touchdown.

It’s very likely the Rebel coaching staff will be pursuing at least one or two quarterbacks this transfer and recruiting cycle. There is one recruit verbally committed to the Rebels in the 2023 class - four star Marcel Reed out of Nashville’s Montgomery Bell Academy.

Junior Kinkead Dent was honored in Senior Day pre-game festivities according to Ole Miss football, so while he has some eligibility, he is not likely a number two QB option even if he stays.

The prospect of having Dart running for first downs with reckless abandon next season and no scholarship back-up other than maybe a freshman is giving me some dry heaves right about now. But if there’s one position I think Lane Kiffin can recruit, it is quarterback, so it will be very interesting to see if a transfer option comes in to shore things up under center.