 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Changing the Culture of Ole Miss Athletics The original Air Kiffin shirt is available here

Filed under:

Podcast Rebellion: What do we do now?

Sheesh.

By Juco All-American and Whiskey Wednesday
/ new
NCAA Football: Mississippi State at Mississippi Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Juco and Whiskey Wednesday talk through:

1. What went wrong against State

2. Inadvertent whistles

3. Where to go now whether Kiffin stays or leaves

Loading comments...