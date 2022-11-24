How to watch Ole Miss vs. Stanford basketball: Tip-off time, TV schedule, online streaming and open thread

Load up on the tryptophan and get ready to slip away in a recliner for the afternoon with Ole Miss basketball.

The Rebels (4-0) will tip off against Stanford (2-2) in the ESPN Events Invitational with both teams seemingly running more of a slow tempo offense. The Cardinal are averaging about 70 points per game though against tougher competition like Wisconsin and top 25 San Diego St. that average drops to 56 points per game. For Ole Miss, this is absolutely the toughest test to date for the season.

The winner of Ole Miss-Stanford will play the winner of the first game of the tournament Florida St. or Siena. There will be a consolation bracket as well, completely playing out to even a 7th place game, so hopefully the Rebels don’t find themselves there when its all said and done. The tournament does give Ole Miss a chance at a quality win or two on a neutral court and other teams such as Memphis, Seton Hall, and Oklahoma in the bracket.

How available Daeshun Ruffin will be over the next few days is still up in the air and unanswered as of Wednesday afternoon. The returning starting point guard is needed to take some pressure off Matthew Murrell who has respectably carried the team offensively through its first four games.

As far as pace of play, Stanford ranks 234th in adjusted tempo or possessions per 40 minutes and the Rebels clock in at 316th, so just let your Thanksgiving lunch do its thing, lean on back and take a good nap. We’ll have the score updated once it’s all said and done.

How to watch

Where: State Farm Field House, Orlando, Fla.

When: 12:30 pm CT

TV: ESPNU

Online streaming: WatchESPN