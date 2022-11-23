How to watch No. 20 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi St.: Kickoff time, TV schedule, online streaming for Egg Bowl

It’s Thanksgiving. Families across Mississippi are getting together to break bread, be thankful, and then once the sun is down draw lines across living rooms and church sanctuaries in the annual Egg Bowl.

Maybe you wrap yourself in maroon and white and live the rivalry all 365 days out of the year. Maybe your family has been tailgating in the Grove since cars were allowed to park there, and you named a child Manning to commemorate one of the great Rebels of the past.

This rivalry runs deep for a lot of people in the Magnolia state, and tonight’s game is its own special edition, 119th version of the Egg Bowl. On both sides, there is some uncertainty around the futures of the head coaches. Now, while most have only heard of the drama surrounding Lane Kiffin, rest assured if Mike Leach goes 0-3 vs. Ole Miss and finishes the season 7-5 his seat gets quite a bit hotter next year and some of the Bulldog faithful may write him off. It’s that kind of a huge and crazy game.

Kiffin meanwhile is apparently getting overtures from Auburn University to become its next head coach while rumors of closed door meetings in Oxford with players and staff are occurring and promises to stay being made. It’s all rumors, and technically an offer to Auburn may not be extended until this weekend - who knows what the Rebel head coach will do?

What Ole Miss fans hope he does on Thursday is win. It’s a rainy forecast for a Rebel squad that has piled up more than 3,000 rushing yards this season against one of the top five passing offenses in the country. The analytics say it favors Ole Miss, but once the players hit the field all those numbers go out the window.

The seniors want one more win in front of a crowd at Vaught-Hemingway. Jonathan Mingo. AJ Finley. Otis Reese. Nick Broeker. Even the transfers who have only been here a season like Malik Heath, Jaylon Robinson and Troy Brown.

All the turkey, dressing and fixings should be either eaten, ready to be reheated or piled up on your plate for another edition of one of the greatest rivalries in college football. It’s the damn Egg Bowl y’all - it’s bound to be something to watch. Cheers!

How to watch

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

When: 6:00 pm CT

TV: ESPN

Online streaming: WatchESPN