Ole Miss releases list of Senior Day honorees for the Egg Bowl

As part of the build-up to the Egg Bowl, Ole Miss did its usual primer to preview the game, but it also included a list of players who will be honored for Senior Day in the pregame.

Thursday’s game will mark the final home game for senior football players, and this list gives fans insight into which players will not be back next season even if they do have eligibility left. There are some pretty major names being honored, so fans will need to get to seats early and make some noise for some guys who have really made an impact the past few seasons.

Here’s the Ole Miss Senior Day list:

Miles Battle, CB

Nick Broeker, OL

Mason Brooks, OL

Troy Brown, LB

Jalen Cunningham, OL

Qua Davis, WR

Kinkead Dent, QB

AJ Finley, S

Jamond Gordon, DT

Andrew Griffith, LB

Hamilton Hall, OL

Malik Heath, WR

Jonathan Hess, TE

KD Hill, DT

Dashaun Jerkins, S

Amani Johnson, DT

Clayton Ladd, LB

Jonathan Mingo, WR

John Porchivina, LB

Deantre Prince, CB

Otis Reese, S

Jaylon Robinson, WR

Sellers Shy, WR

CJ Terrell, S

Isaiah Woullard, RB

Of course there’s some names not as recognizable from non-scholarship players, but it’s good to give these guys their moment as well. Every player on the list put in their time at practices and workouts to make the team better and deserve their 30 seconds of attention.

Now, clearly losing Otis Reese and AJ Finley is a major thing for the defensive secondary going forward. Additionally, Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo leaving the WR room will have a big effect as well in terms of reliability at that position. Nick Broeker seems to be the heart and soul of this dynamic offensive line. But, this is college football where things are constantly changing and new faces and names will be in place soon enough.

For these seniors though, especially with a lot of these guys coming pre-Lane Kiffin, the Rebel fans made a lot of memories thanks to your play the last few seasons. Hotty Toddy, congratulations and cheers!