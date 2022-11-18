How to watch Ole Miss vs. UT-Martin basketball: Tip-off time, online streaming and open thread

One more home game awaits the Ole Miss Rebels basketball team before a Thanksgiving road trip to Orlando for a huge uptick in competition.

First, the Rebels (3-0) tip off against UT-Martin (2-2) to complete a four game homestand that has been perfect thus far. The Skyhawks are on a current two game winning streak though the opponents are schools I have never heard of - Champion Christian and Harris-Stowe. UTM’s first two games were losses to Pitt and Youngstown State, both on the road, so those games probably bode more accurately for tonight’s game vs. Ole Miss.

Ole Miss has yet to really blow out an opponent in the early going though it has been without do-everything guard Daeshun Ruffin who will also be out for the UTM game. There’s nothing wrong with wins by 12 or more points obviously, but I do think good teams show up at times and win by huge margins. Tonight should be that kind of game according to oddsmakers who have a 21.5-point spread for the Rebels.

It would be a huge confidence builder for the team to have a large margin of victory prior to its road trip to Orlando where it will play in the ESPN Events Invitational. The first opponent on Thanksgiving will be Stanford, which should be its toughest challenge to date. Other teams in the ESPN tournament include Florida St., Memphis, Oklahoma and Nebraska among others.

The game against UT-Martin also gives fans a few opportunities to win a flatscreen TV, so look, if you’re in or near Oxford, you probably could use a new TV and tickets are cheap. Get some Raisin’ Canes, hoot and/or holler for the Rebs, and maybe win a dang television - that’s a full Friday folks.

For the rest of us further away, SEC Network+ will stream the game live with Jake Hromada and John Stroud on the call.

How to watch

Where: Sandy and John Black Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

When: 6:30 pm CT

TV: SEC Network+

Online streaming: WatchESPN