Matthew Murrell goes off in win over UT-Chattanooga

Matthew Murrell looked at times completely unstoppable on Tuesday night in the SJB Pavilion against UT-Chattanooga.

The junior made six of his first eight three pointers and finished with 25 points and five rebounds to lead Ole Miss to a 70-58 win. The Rebels are on a three game winning streak to open the season - all without starting guard Daeshun Ruffin who is out with an injury.

Murrell was one of only two Rebels in double digits, and the other, TJ Caldwell, chipped in ten points in the winning effort. Needless to say, this team might could benefit from Ruffin getting healthy and back on the court asap.

I’m not really sure right now what to think of this team. Robert Allen and Jayveous McKinnis seem to be able to play well against lesser opponents, but I’m not confident it will transition well to SEC play. Additionally, in all of these games, the first half was fairly tight, and Ole Miss’ ability to put away the game in the second half came from a player or two stepping up at the right time.

Again, its fine for now, but the road is going to get much, much tougher. Can’t be better than 3-0 at this point, and there are still a couple weeks to gel and work before the likes of Memphis, Valparaiso and UCF come into the picture.

Another early season home game is on tap this week with UT-Martin coming to Oxford on Friday with tipoff at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.