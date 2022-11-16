Filed under: Podcast Rebellion: What went wrong against Alabama? This is sure to get so, so many listens By Juco All-American and Whiskey Wednesday Nov 16, 2022, 7:18am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Podcast Rebellion: What went wrong against Alabama? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports Juco and Whiskey Wednesday break down: 1. What they’re drinking 2. What Ole Miss had to do against Alabama 3. Insane officiating 4. What to look for against Arkansas Loading comments...
