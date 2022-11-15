How to watch Ole Miss vs. Chattanooga basketball: Tip-off time, online streaming and open thread

Daeshun Ruffin will miss his third consecutive game due to an injury from an exhibition game in the preseason as Ole Miss faces Chattanooga tonight in Oxford.

Ruffin averaged over 12 points per game last season as the go-to point guard for the Rebels, but he has yet to see the court this regular season. Now, it is tough to deal with injuries, and they are bound to happen at some point but especially difficult when it comes in a game that did not matter.

Ole Miss' Daeshun Ruffin (knee) is OUT for tonight's game against Chattanooga, per Kermit Davis. Has not played this season. Averaged 12.6 PPG last season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 15, 2022

The Rebels (2-0) have not necessarily missed a beat without its lead guard, however, winning both its games in fairly convincing fashion. Now, a scrappy Chattanooga (1-1) squad comes into town after an NCAA Tournament appearance last year. The Mocs nearly upset Illinois in the first round losing 54-53, so while the head coach has changed, it is likely still a team mentality of being ready to upset anyone.

Also, if you didn’t see their SoCon conference championship win, this buzzer beater was one of the best moments of early March.

Now, the Rebels have relied on Matthew Murrell, Robert Allen and Jaemyn Brakefield for the majority of the scoring power in its first two games, and I would not expect a lot of that to change tonight.

Murrell is the most reliable outside shooter on the team and can also create offensively anywhere on the floor. Allen is among the team leaders in rebounds and is shooting 57.1 percent from the floor and 82 percent from the free throw line. Brakefield had a breakout performance against FAU going 6 of 6 from the floor with 17 points - it may not happen consistently but he was there when his number was called time and again.

The Rebels are a 12.5-point favorite in this game, which to me is a little much, and honestly if you’re betting Ole Miss basketball in November, you’ve probably also got some side action on the high school football playoffs too and this won’t stop you. In my opinion, I’d bet the Mocs +12.5 and expect some slow tempo basketball and low scoring game to make you a few bucks.

How to watch

Where: Sandy and John Black Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

When: 6:30 pm CT

TV: SEC Network+

Online streaming: WatchESPN