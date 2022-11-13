Ole Miss tumbles in AP poll after close loss to Alabama

Coming off a six-point loss to Alabama, it was expected for Ole Miss to drop in the top 25 polls released Sunday.

Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC) fell to No. 14 nationally, dropping three spots from last week in the Associated Press poll. With a road trip to Arkansas and an Egg Bowl looming in the next 11 days, a ten win season and a top ten ranking is still attainable opening up opportunities for a high end bowl destination.

Yeah, it also kinda sucks to lose and not have a chance at a title yet again. But here we are.

POLL ALERT: No. 1 Georgia leads unchanged top five; Oregon and UCLA slip out of top 10 after Pac-12 upsets.



See the AP Top 25 presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/7dTTUiT9QR pic.twitter.com/P2bmvyHWNF — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) November 13, 2022

Looking at those top six spots, there is some very intriguing possibilities forming for the College Football Playoff.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 6 LSU clinched its division titles and SEC Championship Game appearances. If neither loses again, the SECCG should be a play-in game for the CFP, but Tennessee sits at No. 5 and could be in the top four after No. 2 Ohio St. and No. 3 Michigan play each other and one loses.

Additionally, a No. 8 Alabama is likely on the outside looking in for the CFP without a lot of help. Surely the stars won’t align for Darth Saban right? RIGHT?!

For the Rebels, there’s some likely help on the way to move up in the rankings with No. 10 Utah and No. 12 Oregon playing each other. No. 9 Clemson and No. 13 North Carolina will also play each other Dec. 3, so by season’s end, fans could see a Rebels team close to the top 10 with ten wins if it can take care of business.

CBS bowl projection guru Jerry Palm puts Ole Miss against Penn St. in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 in the city with the worst airport in the western world in Orlando. I would think the pre-game press conferences for Lane Kiffin and James Franklin would be worth it.