How to watch FAU vs. Ole Miss basketball: Tip-off time, online streaming and open thread

The non-conference slate will get tougher tonight for the Ole Miss Rebels who are looking to go 2-0 on the young season.

Ole Miss and Florida Atlantic will tip-off at 6 p.m. in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Oxford with online streaming coverage on SEC Network+. The Rebels won its first game of the season against Alcorn St. on Monday, 73-58.

Last season the FAU Owls went 19-15 with a 11-7 conference record finishing the season in the College Basketball Invitational with a first round exit. The Owls are 1-0, however, defeating something called Lynn University by a lot.

FUN FACT for all us Ole Miss fans - the assistant coach for FAU is none other than Todd Abernethy who played point guard at Ole Miss very recently (checks notes, realizes it was 15 years ago, cries in old man). The Indiana native was certainly a fan favorite when he was in Oxford, so a little bit of a homecoming storyline coming with this game.

The Rebels absolutely need to just take care of business tonight and get a win against what should be an overmatched team. Its first game was ugly at times, and the offense seemed to lack rhythm, which might just be Kermit Davis’ offense, hard to tell. Matthew Murrell led the Rebels in scoring with 20 against Alcorn St., and this is a sentence you will probably be reading a lot this season especially if Daeshun Ruffin is not playing.

Murrell seems to be the go-to option offensively for now while big man and fifth (or sixth?) year senior Robert Allen cleaned up the boards and chipped in 15 against Alcorn St. Until the Rebels play Stanford in a couple weeks, the basketball it played in game one should be enough to win its first four games - pretty aggressive defense, more athletic players, make enough shots and plays to close out games.

If you’re already in Oxford and wouldn’t you be so lucky, why not start this weekend off with some Ole Miss basketball?

How to watch

Where: Sandy and John Black Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

When: 6:00 pm CT

TV: SEC Network+

Online streaming: WatchESPN