Just how they planned it, Ole Miss gets past Vanderbilt 52-28.

Through the weeks Ole Miss has had stellar first half performances, only to have to hang onto their butts in the second half.

The second half woes went away against Vanderbilt as Ole Miss went on a 28-0 run after heading into the half down 20-17. The score was certainly not indicative of what actually happened in this game.

After Ole Miss kicked a field goal on its opening possession, Vanderbilt went on to score 13 points on their first three possessions. Ole Miss turned it over on downs and Dart threw one of those silly interceptions he likes to do from time to time.

The Rebels responded with a touchdown on a blown coverage, only to surrender seven to the ‘Dores the following possession. The Rebs did score again to pull within three at the end of a very frustrating half.

The first half saw Ole Miss score on 60% of its possessions but turn it over on the other 40%. Vanderbilt practically scored on every possession in the first half, with the final only having 12 seconds of clock available.

Whatever coach Lane Kiffin said at half time worked. Ole Miss scored four straight touchdowns, the final three of those were on one play drives. That was enough to quiet the questions about second half offense and any thought Vanderbilt had about an upset.

Jonathan Mingo is now the record holder for most receiving yards in a game (247), surpassing Elijah Moore who had 238 against Vanderbilt himself. Jordan Watkins also passed the century mark receiving as Jaxson Dart threw for 448 yards. Will Sheppard on the other side of the ball showed himself to be a top transfer portal kinda dude.

Six games. Six wins. Your Ole Miss Rebels are 6-0 and now began their gauntlet stretch in the SEC.