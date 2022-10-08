Place your bets: Red Cup picks week six of SEC football including Arky vs. MSU

Goodness gracious alive - the picks are in and Red Cup is looking for a massive rebound after last week.

The staff here started pretty dang hot, specifically Juco All American, but the boys and girls have since, cooled way tf off. In week five, the Cup went a combined 9-12, which means you might as well have had your kids picking penny stocks with your money instead of listening to us.

Now, ya boi One Man To Beat was somewhat of an outlier with a 3-2 record, but its still nothing to be overly proud of from a money making standpoint. This week will certainly be better, and the picks are below.

There’s quite a rift with the Arkansas and Miss. St. picks, but the line has also moved significantly on that game from five to nine points. The Hogs can surely cover nine with its defense against the same old, same old Mike Leach offense in Starkville.

I continue to be a very bad Rebel who doesn’t believe Ole Miss can cover. So far, I’ve been right though, so keep your money with your brain and not your heart. A more talented Ole Miss team beat a worse Vandy team in Oxford last season by 14, be careful with that game.

And, of course, we’re all enamored with Alabama with a battered and bruised Texas A&M squad coming into Tuscaloosa. Take the Tide and the points coming off a 23-point win over Arkansas just last weekend.

So what’s your lock this week? What’s your prediction for the Ole Miss game? Comment below, pour yourself a stiff drink and let the football begin. Cheers!