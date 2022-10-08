How to watch No. 9 Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt: TV, streaming, kickoff time and OPEN THREAD

If there was ever a hangover game to be had, it is today for the Ole Miss Rebels.

The game is in Nashville for starters - the bachelorette party capital of the world. Hangovers are pretty much a palpable hue coloring this city.

Last week the No. 9 Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) toppled a top ten Kentucky in front of a sell out crowd in Oxford to notch a massive win. Now it hits the road to face Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) who has already kind of exceeded expectations this season. I’m not saying the ‘Dores are good or anything, but Vandy has won the games it was supposed to and put a little pressure on top 25 Wake Forest earlier this season.

Plus, anyone who has followed Ole Miss football for any period of time knows this game is a weird kind of rivalry between these two squads. Today will be the 97th meeting between the two football programs with the Rebels leading the overall series 54-40-2 (yeah, blew my mind too).

The last time Ole Miss and Vandy met was a 31-17 win for the Rebels in Oxford in Clark Lea’s first year with the ‘Dores. In 2020, the Rebels throttled Vandy 54-21 in its last trip to Nashville.

Las Vegas oddsmakers have put the Rebels as a 17-point favorite in the road trip, so it’s a huge number in my opinion for Ole Miss to cover. Here’s what is most concerning going into this game: motivation to show up and play its best ball period.

Vanderbilt does not have the talent to compete for four quarters with Ole Miss if the Rebels show up like it has this season. Now, it does have the talent to keep the game close especially if the Rebels look like it did in the second half of the Tulsa game.

Here’s a few interesting stats before kickoff:

The last time Ole Miss started 5-0 and didn’t have to vacate any wins, the year was 1962

The Rebels have a 100-yard rusher in five straight games for the first time since 1999

Ole Miss is one of three teams (Duke and Kansas) to have three players with four or more rushing touchdowns

I don’t think the Rebels have gotten to the point where it rolls its helmets out there and the other team just knows the game is already done. The Vanderbilt coaching staff surely before the season started circled this game as a possible win, so I would expect all the stops to be pulled out in this one from the black and gold.

How to watch

Where: First Bank Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

When: 3 pm CT

TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: WatchESPN