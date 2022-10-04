NFL Rebs: Week Four

It was a slower week in the NFL, without a single interception or touchdown from an NFL Reb. However, there was still plenty of action, headlined by DK Metcalf’s 149 yard game against the Lions.

DK Metcalf calmly walking Jeff Okudah to the reception pic.twitter.com/hbhSN2SAFk — PFN Fantasy Football (@PFNFantasy) October 2, 2022

DK Metcalf got carted off the field to use the bathroom.



King energy.



( : @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/jGYPc64wb4 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 2, 2022

Metcalf still wrecked sh*t even when he had to go to the bathroom.



Make sure to check back weekly to see how your favorite former Ole Miss players are doing around the league: