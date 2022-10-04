NFL Rebs: Week Four

It was a slower week in the NFL, without a single interception or touchdown from an NFL Reb. However, there was still plenty of action, headlined by DK Metcalf’s 149 yard game against the Lions.
- Dawson Knox: The Buffalo Bills and Dawson Knox moved to 3-1 on the season after an exciting 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Knox had three receptions for 40 yards.
- Matt Corral: Placed on injured reserve for the season at the Carolina Panthers
- Myles Hartsfield: Hartsfield continues to shock us all with amazing game performances for the Carolina Panthers. In week four, he had six tackles and one forced fumble in the loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
- Marquis Haynes, Sr.: Haynes had two tackles for the Panthers in the loss to the Cardinals.
- Jaylon Jones: The Chicago Bears rookie had three tackles in the loss to the New York Giants.
- Ben Brown: Currently on injured reserve with the Cincinnati Bengals
- Mike Hilton: In a crazy night of football on Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals and Mike Hilton were able to get the win over the Miami Dolphins. Hilton had four tackles.
- Sam Williams: Two tackles in the win over the Washington Commanders.
- DJ Jones: After dealing with a concussion in week three, DJ Jones was able to make an immediate impact despite the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders this week. He had three tackles and one sack for the Denver Broncos.
- Royce Newman: Returning for his second season, Royce Newman will continue to block for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers
- Snoop Conner: Playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars but did not play for the fourth straight week.
- Evan Engram: Playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his sixth NFL season, Engram had 1 reception for 16 yards in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Laquon Treadwell: Waived by the Jags, then traded to the New England Patriots but hasn’t seen the field yet this season.
- Deane Leonard: Has yet to record a tackle in his rookie season.
- Brandon Bolden: Did not record any stats in week four for the Raiders
- Greg Little: Playing for the Miami Dolphins
- Elijah Moore: With the return of Zach Wilson to the New York Jets, there was a lot of anticipation for how Elijah Moore would preform. He had a solid day, but still no touchdowns. Moore had three receptions for 53 yards in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- AJ Brown: Brown had five receptions for 95 yards in the comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Mark Robinson: Has not recorded a stat so far this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- DK Metcalf: Metcalf abused the Detroit Lions secondary for the entire game. He had seven receptions for 149 yards in the 48-45 Seattle Seahawks win.
- Chance Campbell: Chance Campbell is still on the injured reserve list after week four
- AJ Moore: Made the 53-man roster for the Tennessee Titans, and suffered an ankle injury. Will miss the rest of the season.
