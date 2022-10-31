College football playoff rankings: How to watch Tuesday night’s reveal

Believe it or not Rebel fans, Ole Miss is listed as one of the 11 most likely schools to be in the College Football Playoff with an announcement show for the first rankings coming Tuesday.

ESPN has a CFP predictor which put the best 11 schools’ chances on display here. The Rebels are the longest shot of the 11 teams at only two percent, but there’s a lot of football left to be played including a game against top ten Alabama in Oxford on Nov. 12.

Here’s a quick list of the most probable playoff picks:

Ohio St. 86 percent

Georgia 70 percent

Tennessee 61 percent

Alabama 51 percent

Clemson 51 percent

Michigan 50 percent

TCU 10 percent

Oregon 8 percent

USC 7 percent

Utah 2 percent

Ole Miss 2 percent

The release of the first CFP rankings is on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN, so Rebel fans certainly will want to tune in and see where exactly things stand. It is very unlikely Ole Miss will be in the coveted top four or six even, but as things stand now, the Rebels should expect a top 12 position.

How to watch

What: College Football Playoff Rankings

When: 6:00 pm CT

TV: ESPN

Online streaming: WatchESPN