Happy bye week to the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels moved up to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press rankings on Sunday with a glorious bye week beginning today.

Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) are the last team in the Southeastern Conference to have a week off after NINE straight weeks of football. NINE. TIMES.

So, yes, a vacation is absolutely needed for a squad who is battling some bumps and bruises and have a potential enormous matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide looming on November 12. It’ll be College Gameday, a quarter of the state population in attendance, cats and dogs marrying each other chaos if the Tide somehow topple LSU in Baton Rouge this weekend.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the top 25 from the AP.

POLL ALERT: Tennessee and Ohio State tied at No. 2; sets up Vols' 1-2 showdown with top-ranked Georgia.



Now, the eyes of the nation shift to Athens, Ga. for a huge game between Tennessee and Georgia, which should decide who wins the Eastern Division. Clearly, the LSU-Bama game could possibly decide who wins the Western Division, but folks,,, the Ole Miss Rebels are still absolutely in the picture.

What a time to be a Rebel.

Take a few moments this week to soak it all in while at work or in class. There have not been many seasons in the modern era where Ole Miss is in a competitive spot come mid-November for a possible title shot. Welcome to being relevant in the college football world for the second season in a row.