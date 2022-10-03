Ole Miss given 11 a.m. kickoff against Auburn

They got us again. Ole Miss was given the 11 a.m. C.T. kickoff spot for the second straight home game. The Rebels will take on the Auburn Tigers in Vaught-Hemingway on October 15.

Fans are understandably upset about this announcement, especially since Ole Miss is staring down only one SEC night game at home with the Egg Bowl. It’s pretty insane that the Rebels have not been given a better time slot this far, and are unlikely to see a night game when the Crimson Tide come to town. However, after wallowing in some self-pity and frustration for a little bit, I saw a tweet to bring me out of the hole.

Control what we can control



BRING THE ENERGY, ROUND 2❗️#LockTheVaught https://t.co/3YNZ7Ou7k7 — Paris Buchanan (@paris_buchanan) October 3, 2022

Ole Miss fans BROUGHT it on Saturday vs. Kentucky in an 11 a.m. kickoff, even when it wasn’t ideal. It’s important to take what you can get, and “control what we can control.” The Rebels are going to need the same kind of energy for all four quarters, and will hopefully be the reason that Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin officially gets the boot.

Show up early, be loud, and BEAT AUBURN!