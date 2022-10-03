 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Changing the Culture of Ole Miss Athletics

Podcast Rebellion: Who impressed in the win against Kentucky? What’s up next with Vanderbilt?

Down goes #7.

By Juco All-American and Whiskey Wednesday
Kentucky v Ole Miss Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Juco and Whiskey Wednesday talk through:

1. Jaxson Dart’s evolution as a quarterback

2. The depth and dominance of this defense

3. The slaughter coming for Vanderbilt

