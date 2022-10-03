Filed under: Podcast Rebellion: Who impressed in the win against Kentucky? What’s up next with Vanderbilt? Down goes #7. By Juco All-American and Whiskey Wednesday Oct 3, 2022, 8:04am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Podcast Rebellion: Who impressed in the win against Kentucky? What’s up next with Vanderbilt? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images Juco and Whiskey Wednesday talk through: 1. Jaxson Dart’s evolution as a quarterback 2. The depth and dominance of this defense 3. The slaughter coming for Vanderbilt Loading comments...
