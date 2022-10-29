Ole Miss leaves College Station with a win, improves to 8-1 on the season

Ole Miss was coming off their first loss of the season, and looking for the perfect opportunity to have a “get right” game before heading into the bye week. The Rebels did just that on Saturday, beating the Texas A&M Aggies 31-28.

The Rebs were able to get on the board first, with a quick touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart to Dayton Wade. The Aggies quickly settled in scoring back-to-back touchdowns to go up 14-7 in the first quarter. The second quarter only brought a field goal from Ole Miss, before heading into the half. Whoever gave the half time speech in the locker room needs a raise, because the Rebs looked like a different team in the second half. The defense had been struggling prior to the break, but after a little refresh, the Landshark D locked in and were able to hold A&M to only 28 points.



Late in the game, the Aggies started to make Rebel fans a little nervous with a touchdown to make it 31-28. Ole Miss was unable to get the first down on the following drive, giving Texas A&M the ball back with just over a minute to go. Luckily, Ole Miss was able to take care of business and finish out the game with a win.

Without a doubt, the player of the game is Quinshon Judkins. He racked up 205 yards on 35 carries to hit 1,000 yards on the season in his true freshman year. Pretty unbelievable. Ole Miss had 530 total yards with 390 of them coming on the ground. Jaxson Dart also played a massive role in the win, going 13-20 for 3 touchdowns and 140 yards.

Ole Miss will head into their bye week before taking on Alabama on November 12.