How to watch No. 15 Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M: TV channel, online streaming, kickoff time and open thread

It’s a little more than 600 miles from Oxford to College Station making the longest road trip the Ole Miss Rebels will travel this season.

There’s plenty of time to think and posit about what No. 15 Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 SEC) has in front of it with four games left in the season. Bowl games, a division title race, an off week looming and an Aggies team who are hosting its first SEC home game this season ahead.

While there may not be a sellout or largest crowd in the history of Texas, there will no doubt be a noisy and pissed off bunch of Aggies looking for some meaning to this season when the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Ole Miss is favored by a point or two depending on which sportsbook you look at, but it seems like last week’s loss to LSU may have a bit of a hangover if oddsmakers are right.

Additionally, the Aggies haven’t been far off from success (three point loss to App. St., four point loss to Bama, six point loss to Sakerlina). This is a team who hasn’t had a home game since September 17 against then top 25 Miami. It will likely be a closely contested game despite whatever fans want to believe about an angry Rebels team showing up ready to prove the LSU game was an outlier.

Early Saturday morning reports are that freshman Conner Weigman will start at quarterback for the Aggies, so the Ole Miss defense, if it got healthy in the last week, should shake things up against an inexperienced but talented signal caller.

The Aggies defense is led by DJ Durkin who left Ole Miss for TAMU after a Sugar Bowl appearance and 10-win season. There will possibly be a little karma coming when Lane Kiffin looks across the sideline at his departed coordinator.

It’s “Karma” but didn’t want to tell you why yet. Will explain later @taylorswift13 @gnybarra https://t.co/HTLVi0bAsN — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 26, 2022

That’s CLK mentioning his favorite track off of Taylor Swift’s newest album released this past week. Maybe he’s talking about Durkin, maybe he’s just trolling like the master of social media that he is, who knows.

Forget all that noise, the real question is how will Ole Miss bounce back after getting nut punched in Baton Rouge? In its sixth game at Kyle Field, the Rebels have a chance to improve its record to 3-3 at the palace of 8-4.

And if the words of Cody Prewitt resonate, the Rebels will look more like the early October version of itself and last week will become a distant memory.

How to watch

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Tex.

When: 6:30 pm CT

TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: WatchESPN