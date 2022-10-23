Rebels fall to LSU in Baton Rouge

Ole Miss jumped out to an early lead, but everything unraveled late for the Rebels as LSU scored 28 second half points in a 45-20 win.

In the second quarter with Ole Miss leading 17-3, Rebel fans likely thought the good times were here to stay, and its team would roll to 8-0. LSU then ripped off a 42-3 run behind Jayden Daniels rushing for three touchdowns and two passing touchdowns.

The two bright spots for Ole Miss were freshman running back Quinshon Judkins who topped 100 yards and two touchdowns and wide receiver Malik Heath who had a career high 145 receiving yards.

There was certainly some concern going into this game about the stretches of offensive ineptitude the Rebels had posted in previous games. A scoreless second half in SEC games is not going to mean many wins, especially on the road, and Saturday it all caught up with Ole Miss.

The Rebels are still 7-1, so it is not all doom and gloom in Oxford. There are four games left including a massive meeting against Alabama on November 12, which will likely have implications in the SEC Western Division title.

In my opinion, this team desperately needs a bye week after eight straight weeks of play, and it will get one soon enough after a road trip to Texas A&M. On Saturday, RB Zach Evans was not on the field in addition to what looked like a gassed defense by the fourth quarter of the game.

All in all, losing sucks, and losing to LSU really sucks, but there are more games to be played and a lot left to play for.