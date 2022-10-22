No. 7 Ole Miss vs. LSU: How to watch, live streaming, TV channel, preview, odds

It’s hard to say who exactly is on upset alert in this century plus long rivalry playing out in Baton Rouge this afternoon.

The Ole Miss Rebels are undefeated and ranked seventh nationally, but it finds itself as a two-point underdog to the home field advantaged LSU Tigers. So is it really an upset if the Tigers pull off the win? Or is this game just a straight up coin flip at this point?

From the Tiger fans I have talked to, most of them seem very confident in a close win on Saturday. Maybe it’s just history talking or the seemingly invincible Death Valley vibes. It is true the Rebels have not won in Red Stick since 2008 when a Houston Nutt-led Ole Miss squad stomped through LSU 31-13.

And don’t forget last season the Rebels won 31-17 in Oxford, Miss. to end Ed Orgeron’s time as head coach of the Tigers. Again, the last time Ole Miss had a two-game win streak was in the 2008-2009 Houston Nutt era. This century, quite frankly, has been owned by LSU.

So for all those reasons, I think the Tigers are the ones with whom there is the most pressure to win and the most expectations to win. Their fans are expecting revenge from last season, a spoiler for the undefeated Ole Miss season again, and very much plan on nothing but that happening today.

Lane Kiffin has the Rebels seemingly capable to run the ball, pass the ball or even make the difference on special teams to will their way to wins time and time again. Can the third year coach guide his transfer laden roster through the murky waters of the bayou and a stadium full of drunk/loud/obnoxious Tiger fans for the schools first 8-0 start in 60 years?

We’re about to find out. Cheers! Take it away Brandon Bolden, get ready for goosebumps.

How to watch

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.

When: 2:30 pm CT

TV: CBS

Online streaming: CBS.com