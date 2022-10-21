Four big predictions for Ole Miss vs. LSU

You, yes you, might be the exceptional fan with unwavering confidence when it comes to Ole Miss and LSU.

Cheers.

And I’m talking sober as a judge confidence, not the Miller Lite laden false bravado fans summon when necessary or encouraged.

I, for one, do not have that at all this season despite a historic 7-0 start for the Ole Miss Rebels, and honestly, it’s warranted given the stretches of anemic offense at times and a sudden concern over the defense after giving up 30+ points to a mediocre Auburn team.

So I’m just setting the stage for four predictions for what Ole Miss fans will witness tomorrow at Tiger Stadium.