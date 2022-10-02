Ole Miss enters top 10 after massive win over Kentucky

Waking up this morning, my first thought was for a glass of water - then a Bloody Mary.

What a weekend to be an Ole Miss Rebel.

The AP top 25 poll released Sunday afternoon featured a top 10 full of undefeated teams, and Ole Miss came in at number nine nationally.

Ole Miss conquered a very determined Kentucky squad on Saturday, 22-19, behind a rushing attack and staunch defense in a scoreless fourth quarter from both teams. The Rebels are now No. 9 in the Associated Press poll, which according to some math I just did on a bar napkin means only eight teams are considered better than Ole Miss - pretty good!

POLL ALERT: Alabama reclaims No. 1 from Georgia by two points, Kansas enters at No. 19 to snap 13-season poll drought.



See the AP Top 25 presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/fmpwny81Br — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 2, 2022

Alabama claimed the top spot in the poll overcoming Georgia by a couple points in the poll. The Bulldogs have struggled in consecutive weeks against Kent St. and Missouri and seem to be losing the faith of the media as the best team in the nation. The Crimson Tide rolled through Arkansas in Fayetteville this weekend and covered the spread.

Tennessee notched a number eight ranking with the Rebels right behind at number nine. Kentucky fell six spots to number 13, and then Mississippi State and LSU entered the top 25 at 23 and 25 respectively.

The Razorbacks fell out of the top 25 as well as the Texas A&M Aggies after losses this weekend.

Ole Miss has an unranked Vanderbilt this week in Nashville, Tenn. to potentially go 6-0 for the first time since 2014. A later ruling by the NCAA negated this perfect start, but honestly there was like 60,000 or so people at all those wins so it totally happened (sucks to suck, NCAA regulators).

At this point in the season, Ole Miss seems positioned to be possibly the third best team in the SEC after Alabama and Georgia. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will play Tennessee this season and sort out how good the big Orange actually are while Ole Miss dodges Georgia in regular season play.

But, look, the good news is that nearly halfway through the 2022 season... Ole Miss is one of the best teams is the damn country. Grab some cold ones, avoid the Sunday scaries, and revel in the 5-0 start. Cheers!